PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Video posted on social media shows the moment a driver struck a pedestrian near Dadeland and kept on going.

The dashcam footage, sent to 7News by Only in Dade on Saturday, shows the woman crossing an intersection and then being hit by a white car and left on the road.

The crash took place in the area of Southwest 72nd Court and Pinecrest Parkway.

Police said the woman was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers were later able to track down and issue a citation for the driver involved.

