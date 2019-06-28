Dashcam video shows car striking Allapattah bus bench, injuring 2

MIAMI (WSVN) - New dashcam video showed the moment a car struck an occupied bus bench in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

City of Miami Police says the crash happened along the 2400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

The video shows a silver Cadillac jumping from the far left lane into the far right lane before suddenly turning in the direction of the bus bench.

A pickup truck waiting in traffic was also struck by the car.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene and transported two pedestrians to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

One of the victims, a 76-year-old man, was listed as a trauma alert.

Meanwhile, back at the scene, the driver could be seen cooperating and being interviewed by officers.

7News caught up with the driver of the pickup truck who says he is OK.

“The guy was behind me and he hit me,” said Rafael Perez. “All I saw was the impact of the crash.”

After speaking with police, he was eventually able to drive off.

It remains unclear if charges will be filed in the Thursday afternoon crash.

