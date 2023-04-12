MIAMI (WSVN) - Dash camera footage exclusively obtained by 7News shows a state trooper conducting a PIT maneuver stop after an impaired driver refused to stop.

A PIT maneuver (short for precision immobilization technique) is when law enforcement uses their own car to stop another car.

“Hey! Stop! Put the car in park!” said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Kevin Palmamolina and a passenger were met by several Florida Highway Patrol troopers, who were on and around the MacArthur Causeway in March assisting during spring break, following an emergency declaration in Miami Beach due to violent crime.

“He’s failing to stop,” said the trooper.

The video shows the trooper heading eastbound on Interstate 395 past Watson Island, in the causeway’s eastbound lanes, when he attempted to make contact with the driver by pulling next to the vehicle but that didn’t work.

“He suspected the driver of that SUV to be impaired,” said FHP Lt. Alex Camacho.

The trooper made the call to stop the driver and get him off the road immediately. With light traffic and no other cars in the area, he decided to maneuver the suspect’s vehicle.

“Best way to get the vehicle to stop was to conduct a PIT maneuver,” said Camacho.

After letting his fellow troopers know what was about to happen, he makes his move by bumping the suspect’s Nissan’s back driver-side bumper. The car then went over the median and into the westbound lanes.

The two people who were inside the vehicle were not seriously injured.

“Face the patrol car,” said an FHP trooper as they followed closely behind Palmamolina.

The bloody-lipped driver would eventually go to jail and is accused of driving recklessly and drunk, according to Camacho.

Backup arrived as the wrecked SUV remained against the barrier wall. A woman who was inside the vehicle was injured and not charged. She is seen wincing in pain as troopers help her get out of the car.

As rescue arrives to transport the passenger, Palmamolina fails his sobriety test.

“You’re being placed under arrest for DUI, OK, Kevin?” said a trooper.



Thirty-four-year-old Palmamolina would end up in the hospital too before he was escorted to jail.

“Vehicles that are fleeing from us are typically not playing by the rules. They’re driving recklessly,” said Camacho.

Palmamolina was charged with fleeing, eluding and DUI, along with other charges. Police said he was also driving a stolen car from New York City.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.