PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Dashcam footage captured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper performing a Precision Immobilization Technique, commonly known as a PIT maneuver, on what, they say, was a rogue off-road vehicle.

At the end of a nearly 18-mile pursuit, several law enforcement officers from different agencies immediately rush to the disabled vehicle, some with guns drawn, to remove the people inside.

This occurred on Krome Avenue near 167th Street in Southwest Miami Dade on Saturday night.

Police said the incident started in Pinecrest, at the gas station on Southwest 104 Street and US 1, where, officials said, a Pinecrest Police officer was struck.

According to police, several off road vehicles were trying to take over the road prior to their arrival.

Pinecrest Police Captain Ivan Osores said an officer tried stopping one of the drivers and things quickly escalated.

“That individual sped very quickly, striking the officer on his foot and also causing quite a bit of damage on the officer’s vehicle,” said Osores. “Basically pinned him between the subject vehicle and the officers car.”

The officer, Andres Garcia, fired his gun in response.

Evidence markers captured by 7News cameras show where the bullets landed, but nobody was hit by the gunfire.

The off-road vehicle sped away, leading droves of officers on a pursuit that went on for miles until the PIT maneuver was used.

Garcia has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Twenty-four-year-old Adolfo Denis Jr. was caught and is being charged with attempted second degree murder, fleeing and eluding.

