MIAMI (WSVN) - Dashcam video showed the moment an officer fired several shots at two dogs after one charged at her. One woman was hospitalized after she was bitten by one of the dogs.

City of Miami Police units arrived at the scene of the attack at Northwest Fourth Avenue near 65th Street, Friday morning.

Neighbors heard the woman’s screams and rushed to help her.

“And the guy behind her, he heard it too and they bit him,” said Emanuel Wooders, who saved the victim.

Other neighbors saw the mauling.

“They throw that woman on the flood and they were on top of her,” said a neighbor. “Luckily, this guy came out here with a bat and run them away.”

The victim, Gema Garcia, was bandaged up in an ambulance and was rushed to the hospital by fire rescue crews.

Garcia, Friday afternoon, showed her injuries through FaceTime from her hospital bed.

Speaking in Spanish, she told 7News that she was badly bitten on her arms and legs. She also had injuries on her knee and foot.

Garcia is now fearing for her life as well as others.

“I’m really afraid now,” she said. “Can you imagine? These are very aggressive animals. As soon as they saw me, they attacked me. Imagine the people that live in the area.”

Meanwhile, during the incident, officers attempted to corral the dogs as they waited for animal control.

The dogs were then seen on dashcam footage charging at the officer who was forced to fire. When the shots were fired, the dogs were seen running away.

“The officer felt danger discharged the weapon a few times,” an officer said.

“Bam, bam, bam, the noise made them go away,” a neighbor said.

7News cameras captured evidence markers that were placed at the scene after shell-casings were found.

It is unclear if any dog was struck.

Neighbors were shaken up about the entire experience.

“We have kids around here playing all the time,” said a resident. “I’ll go to the garbage with my daughter, it could have easily been one of us.”

According to police, they believe the dogs are still roaming the neigborhood.

Neighbors in the area told 7News that there is abandoned home where several stray dogs are seen throughout the neighborhood.

If you see any dangerous dog, you are urged to take shelter in your home and call 911.

Due to a police-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

