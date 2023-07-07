MIAMI (WSVN) - Dashcam video showed the moment an officer fired several shots at two dogs after one charged at her. One woman was hospitalized after she was bitten by one of the dogs.

Police arrived at the scene of the attack at Northwest Fourth Avenue near 65th Street, Friday morning.

Neighbors heard the woman’s screams and rushed to help her.

“And the guy behind her, he heard it too and they bit him,” said Emanuel Wooders, who saved the victim.

Other neighbors saw the mauling.

“They bit the hand, leg,” said a neighbor.

The woman was bandaged up in an ambulance and was rushed to the hospital by fire rescue crews.

Her condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, officers attempted to corral the dogs as they waited for animal control.

The dogs were then seen on dashcam footage charging at the officer who was forced to fire.

7News cameras captured evidence markers that were placed at the scene after shell-casings were found.

It is unclear if any dog was struck.

Neighbors were shaken up about the entire experience.

“We have kids around here playing all the time,” said a resident. “I’ll go to the garbage with my daughter, it could have easily been one of us.”

Police said the two dogs are missing. A search for them is now underway.

If you see any dangerous dog, you are urged to take shelter in your home and call 911.

Due to a police-involved shooting, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident.

