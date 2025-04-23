HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Dashcam footage reveals the harrowing moments a Homestead man was forced to drive off the road after a bus transporting children nearly crashed into him.

A normal drive to work turned into a headache, a popped tire, a messed-up ram, and thousands of dollars in damages for Andrew Babeu.

“Honestly, it was really, really fast,” Babeu said. “I was here in the right lane; I noticed the bus started to creep out towards the median. I thought they were going to stop like they normally would, and then they came into my lane. I realized that if I didn’t swerve, I would have hit the bus, so I swerved over, hit this curb—you can see kind of where it took a chunk out—and went into this ditch on the side of the road here.”

He says he was driving down Palm Drive near 162nd Avenue in Homestead when suddenly Bus 39, transporting children with special needs, pulled forward and directly into his lane.

Franmar Bus Company is known for transporting children with special needs.

Babeu, a soon-to-be father, says the company’s specialty for special needs children makes the situation all the more horrifying.

“I mean, my heart dropped,” he said. “That’s what kind of escalated the situation a little bit more for me. It’s like, when I see all these kids, I was like, ‘Wait a second, she just put all these kids in danger.’ And I kind of imagined in the future, what if my kid was on that bus? I would never want my kid to be driven by somebody willing to do something that reckless.”

Immediately after the incident, Babeu contacted authorities.

“Police told me they were sending out a unit to try and go find the bus driver, but I never really heard anything back from that point,” he said.

He then reached out to the company to see if they could cover the thousands of dollars in damages caused by their driver’s reckless actions. However, they refused to take responsibility.

“But they told me there was nothing they were going to do because they didn’t see any fault in the driver,” he said.

According to Google reviews, this may not have been an isolated incident, as over the years other motorists have levied frequent complaints against the recklessness of the company’s drivers.

One person wrote, “Driver 06 completely jumped across four lanes, cutting off two cars and almost causing an accident.”

Another person wrote about the driver they interacted with, “Kept weaving in and out in front of cars, never using any signals. Also, when dropping children off, none of the flashing lights or signs went on.”

Another person complained about having to veer off the road to avoid a collision, saying the bus “ran [me] off the road. I had to stop on my brakes really hard.”

“It’s really unacceptable. Honestly, it’s unacceptable,” Andrew said. “Honestly, I just want the kids riding on the bus to be safe. After that, whatever happens, I’ll let God take that.”

A spokesperson of the Franmar Bus Company told 7News on Tuesday that they are reviewing the incident.

As of Wednesday, their website no longer works. It is unclear if it was taken down deliberately.

