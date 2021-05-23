Dashcam captures hit-and-run Mustang driver hitting scooter rider in North Bay Village

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dashcam video captured the startling moment a car crashed into a man riding a scooter in North Bay Village, sending him to the hospital.

The footage showed a red Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed on a bridge near Northeast 79th Street and East Treasure Drive, just after 10 a.m.

The driver of the Mustang switched lanes, hit the scooter and kept going.

The man on the scooter was left in pain but able to stand up, as a good Samaritan stopped to check on him.

The driver of the scooter was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

North Bay Village Police officers were later seen collecting evidence.

Police continue their search for the driver of the Mustang. They said the car is missing its left front bumper, and the splash shield underneath was pulled off.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

