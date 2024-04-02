HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - New dash cam video, from the Florida Highway Patrol, shows a new look at a Friday afternoon pursuit on Interstate 95 that left many people stranded during rush-hour traffic.

The video, from the point of view of the troopers involved, shows how troopers used one of their tactics to bring the pursuit to an end.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Jacqueline Marie Maxson, is seen dangerously weaving through traffic as troopers follow right behind her.

Moments later, a trooper uses a PIT maneuver to bring the speeding car to a stop, but not before it crashed into another SUV.

The hours-long pursuit was a nightmare for commuters that were trying to get home on Friday night. Some of them were stuck on the highway for most of the evening.

“Three hours,” said a driver.

The chase began as troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the BMW coupe in Northwest Miami-Dade near 103rd Street. It ended near Hollywood Boulevard.

7News cameras captured the occupants of the red Jeep, that was hit by Maxson, getting out of the car. The occupants were seen comforting each other after the commotion. One of them was transported to the hospital.

Maxson was arrested.

As she was in the back of the cruiser, footage shows she complained about being hot.

“Can I please get a little bit of air?” Maxson said.

Video shows Maxson did her best to get cozy in the back seat after putting thousands of drivers at risk as a result of her dangerous drive that brought I-95 to a screeching halt on the busy Friday afternoon.

Maxson was taken to jail but has since posted bond and was released.

