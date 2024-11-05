WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dash camera video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit of a man who was accused of crimes in several cities and his eventual arrest.

The video shows a wild few hours across Miami-Dade that started on the morning of Nov. 2 in West Miami-Dade.

According to FHP, 24-year-old Patrick Alzugaray kicked off his crime spree with an Orion gas station robbery at 2 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect holding a pistol and demanding money from the cash register.

“Give me everything in the register! I’m not playing with you!” said Alzugaray. “Give it to me, now!”

But the clerk told him the register had no money, so he took cigarettes, soda, and sunglasses, then turned his attention to the gas pumps.

The store’s surveillance video shows him carjacking a parked Hyundai Santa Fe as a woman jumps out of the passenger seat and runs toward the mini-mart.

She and the driver of the car, who was inside the mini-mart during the carjacking, watch their vehicle get driven off by Alzugaray.

That is when, detectives say, the thief drove to Miami Beach where he allegedly robbed a 5th Street Shell gas station and a nearby Marathon gas station before heading to Club Madonna and stealing its tip jar.

Then he made his way into Cutler Bay on the stolen Hyundai. That is when FHP troopers noticed him and tried to pull him over.

But the crime-spree thief would not get arrested easily and began leading troopers on a pursuit through Cutler Bay.

Troopers attempted two PIT maneuvers intending to stop the car but Alzugaray would not stop.

He was chased onto Belgrade Road where he gave up and bailed from the car.

But his time had run out and troopers caught up to him fast.

Video shows troopers yelling at Alzugaray to put his hands up.

“Let me see your hands! Come out with your hands up!” troopers said.

The takedown of Alzugaray by FHP troopers was all caught on camera.

“Hands up!” yelled the trooper.

“Come out, hands up!”

Alzugaray had no choice but to follow the trooper’s orders.

“Get on the ground!” yelled a trooper.

“Anyone else in the car?” said a trooper as they searched his vehicle.

The 24-year-old was caught, cuffed, and headed to Miami-Dade County Jail.

Troopers said they also collected a 9mm gun from Alzugaray.

He remains behind bars and is charged with armed robbery, carjacking and several other offenses.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.