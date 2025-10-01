MIAMI (WSVN) - A Dania Beach woman has been arrested in connection with what police describe as a “bad date” burglary scheme that left a victim robbed of thousands of dollars in cash and valuables.

Hugana Davis, 49, was taken into custody Tuesday in Miami Gardens on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest report.

Detectives said the incident began on March 30 when Davis and another woman met the victim outside a liquor store in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

The women accompanied him to his apartment, where investigators allege they mixed him a drink and distracted him.

The victim later told police he awoke the next morning to find his iPhone, a Rolex watch valued at $7,000, spare car keys and $3,000 transferred from his account via Zelle missing, police said.

Investigators said the scheme matches a pattern in which women target men wearing expensive jewelry, accompany them home under false pretenses, and then drug them before stealing valuables.

Latent fingerprint evidence linked Davis to the crime scene, and the victim later identified her in a photo lineup, according to police.

She was arrested and transported to TGK.

