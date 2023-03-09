TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins teamed up with the American Heart Association to give kids tips to keep their hearts healthy.

Damar Hamlin joined them as he continues to be an inspiration to those he meets daily and know his story.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit during the game, before having his heartbeat restored on the field. He spent several days in critical condition.

Hamlin was at one of CITY Furniture’s main showrooms in Tamarac.

In a collaboration between CITY furniture, the Dolphins and the American Heart Association the event promoted CPR training and heart health.

“He’s here and representing, and getting a bigger spotlight on this cause to raise funds, raise awareness and fight this horrible disease,” said CITY furniture CEO Andrew Koenig.

“When they told me kids are involved and he was coming out, I thought it was a good thing you know, to come help. He’s in my community, you know. I thought it was just great to come out and help them, see the kids do this today,” said Dolphins defensive lineman Raekwon Davis.

Hamlin is thankful for the medical staff who saved his life on the field that night and for the doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with his recovery. He continues to see a health specialist as part of his evaluation.

“That next morning we were feeling for Damar and his family, and for him and praying for him,” said Koenig. “But the blessing in disguise you know if it’s OK to say, is that it raised a lot of awareness to what unfortunately happens to a lot of Americans. Heart disease and stroke is still the number one killer of Americans.”

Hamlin did not talk to the media and it is still unknown if he plans to return to the NFL to play.

Since the scare Hamlin has received support from fans around the world. To date, $9 million has been raised for Hamlin’s foundation.

