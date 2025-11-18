MIAMI (WSVN) - There are new details into the mysterious death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner aboard Carnival’s “Horizon” cruise.

According to the Daily Mail, the teen from Titusville was found underneath the bed in her cabin, wrapped in a blanket and covered in life jackets.

The report says a housekeeper made that discovery.

Kepner was on a six-day Caribbean cruise with her family when she died.

The ship arrived at PortMiami on Nov. 8.

Carnival said in a statement that the cruise line is fully cooperating with the FBI’s investigation.

