Dadeland Mall Starbucks employee pepper-sprays customer during fight

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation between a Starbucks employee and a customer at Dadeland Mall escalated into a physical confrontation.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the shopping center, located along Kendall Drive in Southwest Miami-Dade, just after 4:30 p.m., Monday.

Witnesses told police that the customer lunged at the employee, and the employee pepper-sprayed the shopper.

Both of them stayed at the scene and were questioned by police.

