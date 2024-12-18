SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida institution is bringing holiday joy to students with a toy drive.

Dade County Federal Credit Union held its second annual event, Tuesday morning.

Volunteers and police officers loaded 10 different vehicles with about 3,000 gifts at its headquarters in Sweetwater.

Cameras captured volunteers loading up gifts like bicycles and toys from brands like Disney, Lego and more.

“It is so important for the community to come together and serve the children that all need toys during the Christmas season,” said Dade County Federal Credit Union Executive Vice President Annie Wilkinson.

Once the vehicles were loaded, the caravan departed and delivered the toys to three elementary schools and one after-school program in Miami-Dade County.

