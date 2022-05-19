MIAMI (WSVN) - Cyclists in South Florida pedaling in a push for change. Their ride was part of an annual effort to raise safety awareness on the road. It came just days after two riders were killed in a crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The ride, which honors cyclists injured or killed on the road from around the world, was held Wednesday.

“It happens more often than not, and every time it happens it’s one time too many,” said Maia Luisa Hoover.

On Sunday, two more people died while on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Authorities said an SUV hit and killed Yaudys Vera and Ogniana Reyes.

“Our message for the community is there’s one overriding, clear factor in all of these fatalities and injuries on the Key is speed,” said Lee Marks, attorney for Vera’s family.

Marks said he’ll be representing Vera’s two sons. He’s an avid cyclist himself and knows how dangerous it can be.

“I had a close call in that same area, because people come through there and they get confused. They try to either go straight or pass you on the right. The cyclists who ride out here, we know to be very careful,” said Marks.

Ahead of the ride was Jeishy Zerpa, who spoke about her loss. Her husband died in February of 2021 while riding near Homestead. The Ride of Silence honored him this year.

“You’d rather wish that you weren’t doing this with your husband rather than being here because of him,” said Zerpa.

It was an emotional ride that also symbolizes a push for change.

“I think, 20 years ago, they hoped the solutions would be implemented all over the world,” said Bike305 manager Sue Kawalerski, “and they weren’t, for the most part, and here in Miami-Dade County, they are lagging, sorely lagging behind the rest of the world.”

​Later that week, on Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced a temporary solution of adding barriers to help protect riders to make it safer for people.

“I have, in my authority, up to $250,000 that we will be using for short-term safety measures for bicyclists’ safety enhancement measures on the Rickenbacker, at the places that are the most vulnerable,” said Levine Cava.

“I’ll ride it this Saturday and Sunday to find out how it looks and how it works,” said Kawalerski. “I don’t even know if it’s a good temporary solution, but we’re going to give it a try.”

“It’s unfortunate that it takes the death of two of our residents before action can be sparked again,” said Mark Merwitzer of the Transit Alliance.

Advocates have been pushing for cycling safety for some time.

“Here we are, less than six months later, and we have two more deaths on our hands on this causeway,” said cyclist Dr. Mickey Witte. “That needs to be made safer, and the easy, obvious solution is going to be separated facilities in high risk conflict points along that road.”

This was the 20th year cyclists held International Ride of Silence.

