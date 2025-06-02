NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he was run over and dragged through North Miami.

Ariel Barias said he was on his bike riding through Northwest 125th Street and Seventh Avenue last Wednesday when the hit-and-run incident occurred.

He showed 7News his scraped up face from his forehead down to his lip.

“So I was coming down this way. I was leaving to go home, and I was coming up Seventh Avenue and I was trying to avoid the car from turning from the intersection and it was like they couldn’t see me and they ran me over, drove me down the street and kept going,” he said.

He said he doesn’t remember much except the bike ride that he was doing.

Surveillance video from the scene captured the incident showing the car slamming into Barias and continue driving.

“They just kept going. But if you can see the video, you saw me swerving, trying to avoid them and I kind of got in their vision where they can see me, but I guess it was too late,” said Barias.

Police are investigating a hit-and-run in North Miami that left him injured and are looking for more video to help them track down the car.

“Please come forward. I’m a family man, I’m a business owner, I just want a little justice. I feel like I was done wrong,” said Barias.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

