NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who, they said, struck and killed a man on a bicycle in Northwest Miami-Dade and fled the scene.

Miami-Dade Police said they have a description of the pickup truck that was involved in the crash near Northwest 75th Street and 27th Avenue, Friday night.

“We’re investigating a hit-and-run involving a Dodge Ram traveling southbound on 27th Avenue from 75th Street,” said MDPD Sgt. Manuel Muñoz. “It’s probably going to have extensive front-end damage of the passenger side, including windshield.”

Detectives said the pickup truck is burgundy.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

