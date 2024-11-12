MIAMI (WSVN) - A cyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Miami.

Police say the incident happened around 5:30a.m.,Tuesday near Southwest 27th Avenue and 22nd Street.

When units arrived they located a man in his 50s suffering from serious injuries.

The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The roads in the area was closed while crews assessed the victim.

Authorities said the driver remained on scene and the investigation continues.

