CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a bicyclist to the hospital after, police said, they were struck by a driver who kept on going, leading detectives to make an arrest.

Coral Gables Police and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Southwest 57th Avenue and 24th Street, Sunday morning.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police confirmed they have arrested one person but did not provide further details, as they continue to investigate.

