MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a beating in Miami Beach that left the victim’s face bloodied and his nose broken, as the man who was targeted shares his daily struggles in the months after the violent attack.

Twenty-three-year-old Robert Moss has been charged with battery in the July 31 incident.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, said on Wednesday that the beating was only the beginning of his ongoing ordeal.

“Aside from not having feelings in parts of my face and nose, that are still broken, I battle every day with anxiety and [post-traumatic stress disorder],” he said.

Surveillance video captured the immediate aftermath of the incident.

According to Miami Beach Police, Moss first did wheelies on his bike and nearly hit pedestrians before the victim took exception. At that point, the pedestrian was beaten bloody.

The victim described the incident to 7News in an Aug. 6 interview.

“Felt the one punch, and then they were kicking me on the ground,” he said. “I was covered in a pudle of blood.”

The victim’s wife also spoke with 7News over the phone.

“Completely bloody, his nose and face completely ripped open, and I was just absolutely horrified,” she said.

Sources said Moss, who, according to 7News sources, is part of a group of notorious cyclists, was arrested after police put out an internal department flyer.

Miami-Dade Police’s gang unit took Moss into custody on Monday after officers pulled over a car in which he was the passenger.

Miami Beach Police picked up him here at MDPD’s Northside Substation.

To this day, the victim said, he’s still shaken.

“I’m now hyper aware of all my surroundings,” he said.

The victim is concerned about young men on bikes causing even more trouble.

On Monday, City of Miami Police said, someone’s mirror was smashed, as officers to help at the Publix supermarket on Biscayne Boulevard and 48th Street.

Investigators called the incident “criminal mischief.” They said a report was written, but they have not arrested anyone.

Since last spring, 7News has aired several stories on mobs of cyclists beating citizens from Miami to Miami Beach.

“This bike gang is a message to our city, to our community,” said the victim in the July 31 beating.

“This is like an epidemic,” said his wife. “Every single person in Miami Beach needs to be aware of what’s going on and needs to be vigilant and needs to learn how to protect yourselves from being assaulted.”

Up until Moss’ arrest on Monday, only juveniles had been arrested in connection with these cases.

If you have any information on the July 31 beating or any of the other incidents in Miami and Miami Beach, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

