NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

The incident happened near 27th Avenue and 115th Street, Tuesday morning.

7Skyforce, hovered above the scene as officers and paramedics assisted the victim and moved him onto a stretcher.

Air Rescue had to land at Miami-Dade College North Campus after which he was taken to an area hospital.

It appears that the man may have hit the windshield of the car, possibly causing some injury to his head.

The person driving the car remained on seen and was cooperating with officers.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.