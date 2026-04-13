NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood sent a Tesla Cybertruck careening into a fence.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 2300 block of Northwest 103rd Street, at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cybertruck collided with an SUV before slamming into the fence and a parked van.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital. As of Monday morning, their condition is unknown.

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