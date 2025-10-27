CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cutler Bay woman has been arrested on an attempted murder charge after authorities say she repeatedly stabbed a 15-year-old girl during a violent confrontation inside a home.

According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Lynn My Le was taken into custody after officers responded to a home in the 21000 block of SW 92nd Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the teenage victim was asleep in the living room when she woke up to find Le going through her phone.

When the girl confronted her and tried to retrieve the device, Le allegedly armed herself with a black knife and attacked.

Investigators said the victim tried to run toward the front door but was stabbed several times in the back.

Le allegedly continued stabbing the girl after she collapsed to the floor, inflicting about 10 puncture wounds across her body.

The victim survived the attack and pleaded for her life before Le stopped, according to the report.

Le was arrested at the scene and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she faces one count of attempted felony murder with a deadly weapon.

