CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is speaking out after, she says, her son’s teacher slapped him across the face during class on Tuesday.

The mother of Isaiah Torres, an 8-year-old boy with autism, tells 7News that her son came home on Tuesday afternoon from his school at Dr. Edward L. Whigham Elementary in Cutler Bay with a red mark on his cheek, jaw, and neck.

Video, shared by the family, shows the mother talking to her son after school.

“Show me where the teacher hit you…It was there?” said the mother. “Let me see.”

The mother said her son was slapped in the face by his music teacher.

“My son got home at 3:09 in the afternoon and his face was bright red like that,” said the mother. “As a parent to an autistic child, that is nonverbal, I was absolutely mortified.”

She said school officials called her after the incident and told her that the teacher was facing consequences.

“The school teacher was taken into custody and that he was fired from the school, and the State Attorney’s Office would be contacting me,” said the mother.

Torres is on medication, which his mother said limits his ability to show emotion, however the images and the conversation between mother and son after school explains plenty.

“I ask him in that video ‘Where did the teacher hit you,'” said the mother.

The video shows exactly that.

“My son touches his face in the area where the teacher hit him,” said the mother. “I asked him ‘Can you tell me what happened?’ and he automatically says ‘No,'”

In the video, the mother asks her son what happened at school. When her son responds ‘No,’ the mother says they will talk about it later.

“You don’t wanna talk about it? OK, we’ll talk about it later, OK?” the mother said in the video.

The mother said she is angry at how her son was treated at his elementary school.

“I am heartbroken. I trusted the school. I’m sad. I’m disappointed. I’m angry. I’m upset.”

The mother said she is unsure if her son will be returning to school this week.

7News reached out to Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The district said they are looking into the matter and will have more on the incident on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.