CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cutler Bay community is on edge after gunshots rang out on Monday night, injuring two people.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to reports of gunshots on Southwest 89th Avenue and Old Cutler Road, shortly before 8 p.m.

Daniela Madrid, the daughter of a homeowner in the community, detailed on Tuesday what occurred.

“Our neighbors, they were in the front yard, they were sitting on a car, and I don’t know if it was a gray car that came by, they turned the car around, and as they were driving forward, they began shooting at the guys,” said Madrid.

The shooting began near Madrid’s front door and continued into the street, all the way to the gas station next door.

7News cameras captured the car owned by Madrid’s father riddled with bullets. She said he was inside the vehicle minutes before gunfire erupted.

“It was traumatizing, really, because I, the first thing I really thought of was the kids,” said Madrid. “These people had no remorse for anybody else. My dad’s car got completely wrecked.”

The bullets flew everywhere. Video shared with 7News shows young baseball players running for cover in the middle of their baseball game at Franjo Park as gunshots could be heard in the distance.

A few hundred feet away, the front window of a barbershop was hit by one of the bullets, shattering it.

“Bullets ended up flying over here. We ended up getting hit,” said one of the barbershop’s employees.

Madrid and her family are furious because they said the neighborhood was never like this.

“I grew up here. I was a little girl once here. I used to play in the front yard with my friends all the time,” said Madrid.

Now, her family and the whole community are demanding change.

“I actually see a little boy every single day drive his little bicycle around here. You have kids, you have family, you know? People minding their own business,” she said, “but now it’s my problem, because my dad could’ve been in the car. Those kids could have gotten shot.”

Officials said the two wounded victims are in stable condition.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, MDPD detectives have not provided an update on a search for a shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

