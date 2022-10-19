SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Customs and Border Protection officer has died as a result of a shooting incident at a gun range during a training exercise.

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. at Trail Glades Range at 17601 SW 8th St., Wednesday.

Miami Fire Rescue airlifted the officer, who has yet to be identified, to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Just after the officer was admitted to JMH, several agencies, including Customs and Border Protection and Miami-Dade Police waited outside the hospital.

The CBP released a statement that read in part, “A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the weapons range was critically injured while on duty and pronounced deceased earlier today. CBP is cooperating with the investigation.”

The MDPD also released a statement that read, “At approximately 10:26 A.M., Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of a shooting at 17601 SW 8 Street (Trail Glades Range Park). Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted him to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition. At the present time, we are still trying to determine who will be the lead agency in charge of the investigation. We will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

