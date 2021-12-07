CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Customs and Border Patrol agents are investigating reports of seven migrants coming ashore in Coral Gables.

7SkyForce HD hovered above police officers appearing to take several men into custody near the 9600 block of Old Cutler Road, at around 6:20 p.m., Monday.

CBP officials said they have responded to a “suspected maritime smuggling event,” but did not confirm there are migrants or whether a suspected smuggler has been detained.

Miami-Dade and Coral Gables Police units are assisting CBP agents.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.