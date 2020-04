MIAMI (WSVN) - Custom officials found out something stinks when it came to a shipment of fragrances.

Agents intercepted more than 60,000 bottles of fake perfume at the Miami seaport earlier in April.

The shipment from China had the bottles branded as either “Chanel” or “Dior,” which if legitimate, would have been worth $1.7 million.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.