Customized Ford Super Crewzer truck stolen from Hialeah business

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A “unique” truck was stole from a South Florida business, and it was all caught on camera, says the owner.

Surveillance video shows the truck being taken from the owner’s company off Graham Dairy Road and West 28th Court in Hialeah, Monday night.

It’s a Ford F560 Super Crewzer, which the owner said is one of a kind and shouldn’t be hard to spot.

“This truck stands out so much,” said Marvin MacDavi. “It’s so unique, so if you see it, you will notice it. It’s the only one done with these graphics, these color schemes. Also, pay attention to the headlights. It’s a very special truck.”

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to finding the vehicle.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for an additional $1,000 reward.

