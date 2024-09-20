MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians woke up early on Friday and lined up outside several Apple stores in the hopes of getting their hands on the new iPhone 16. The latest iPhone came out with some new upgrades and has plenty of new accessories to match.

7News cameras captured a long line of customers outside the Apple store in Lincoln Road in Miami Beach. Several people also brought chairs as they waited in line.

Customers told 7News they were happy to have their new iPhone and some did not have to wait the long lines.

“A few minutes, I buy it online,” said a customer.

Others wanted to give the new iPhone as a present.

“Buying gifts for my boyfriend, iPhone 16 Pro,” said a customer. “He really wanted it and I buy it.”

According to Apple, the biggest difference between other iPhone models and the iPhone 16 is the camera. The camera is faster and has a higher quality compared to previous models.

There is also a new button on the iPhone that will allow users to control the zoom, exposure and other camera settings.

The iPhone 16 also has a larger screen.

But for many users, the addition of Artificial Intelligence on their iPhone is what excites them the most. New software for the iPhone will bring several AI features, including a smarter Siri and AI writing tools.

Apple said that their Apple Intelligence will be available as a software update in October.

Users that want the latest AI features will need to have an iPhone 15 Pro, an iPhone 16 or an iPhone 16 Pro.

To avoid long lines, customers can buy their iPhones online.

