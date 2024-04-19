HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweet season of success is coming to a close in South Florida.

Long lines of customers on Friday morning tried to catch the last batch of pastry goodness at Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead.

7Skyforce captured customers lined up before the start of a long, hot summer without the farm’s famous cinnamon rolls, shakes, jams and jellies.

The SoFlo winter wonder, an annual tradition for locals and visitors alike, is closing its doors until next fall.

The last chance to get treats at the farm is Saturday.



