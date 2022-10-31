MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach hot spot is at the center of a police investigation after a woman claimed she was raped inside, and two employees have been named in a complaint.

Surveillance video captured a Miami Beach Police crime scene van as it rolled up near Ocean Drive, just before 9 a.m., Sunday.

Hours earlier, uniformed officers responded to Mango’s Tropical Cafe. One of them was seen being waved into the back door of the iconic business.

In a statement issued Monday, a spokesperson for Miami Beach Police wrote, “The MBPD can confirm an active investigation regarding an alleged sexual battery on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 4:03 a.m. inside the establishment at 900 Ocean Drive. Our detectives are working closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on this investigation.”

Upon visiting Mango’s, 7News learned two employees were named in a rape complaint made by a customer, a woman who notified police Sunday morning.

Mango’s staff declined to comment about the case on camera, but the nightclub’s management said both employees named in the incident are suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

A spokesperson for Mango’s issued a statement Monday evening, It reads in part, “Mango’s Tropical Cafe has a long history of providing a safe and secure environment for patrons and employees alike. Per our employee guide, we adhere to a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual misconduct.”

The surveillance video showing police officers near Mango’s was recorded by cameras from nearby Sherbrooke Hotel.

“I was alerted to it by city insiders who gave me the heads up, and I just reviewed the footage,” said Mitch Novick, the hotel’s owner.

Novick lives in and operates the hotel, which is located to the immediate west of Mango’s.

“I didn’t really see anything other than police coming and going to my neighbor’s place,” he said.

When asked how long police remained at Mango’s, Novick replied, “I don’t know, four or five hours.”

One day later, police continue to investigate a violent sex crime.

“Horrible. These things shouldn’t be occurring anywhere, not the least inside a business,” said Novick.

In their statement, the Mango’s spokesperson wrote, “We … are committed to collaborating with the local law enforcement investigation which is actively underway. Our own internal investigation is also in progress … Mango’s Tropical Cafe remains committed to promoting a safe and secure space for all.”

