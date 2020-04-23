Curley’s House, local organizations hold drive-thru diaper distribution

MIAMI (WSVN) - Curley’s House of Style and two other South Florida organizations are on diaper duty in an effort to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

The food bank joined forces with the Miami Diaper Bank and The Children’s Trust to collect thousands of diapers that were given out at a drive-thru distribution held in Miami, Thursday.

Organizers said they still need many more supplies.

“The increase of need for Miami Diaper Bank has been over 600% in the last three weeks, and we expect it to continue to rise as there’s more unemployment,” said Gabriela Rojas with Miami Diaper Bank.

“We have over 700 families that are currently registered to pick up pampers,” said Lavern Spicer with Curley’s House.

Miami Diaper Bank is looking for donations for future events. For more information, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

