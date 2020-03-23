Curley’s House delivers food, supplies to elderly, low-income residents

MIAMI (WSVN) - A food bank in Miami-Dade County is assisting elderly and low-income residents in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Curley’s House in Miami distributed food, sanitation supplies and cleaning kits to some of the area’s most vulnerable residents, Monday.

These deliveries are even more critical, since these supplies are so hard to come by right now, especially for low-income families.

“We have seniors that are facing food insecurity. We have mothers here that have kids, and the kids are out of school,” said Lavern Spicer, executive director of Curley’s House, “and so these people need food in their house. The kids need something to eat. The seniors can’t get out during this time.”

“Some food, milk, everything helps,” said volunteer Fiorella Reyna. “You don’t understand. People, as little as one toy can make somebody’s day.”

Curley’s House depends on donations and provides about 1,000 clients with bulk food products, as well as nutritional flyers on diabetes and high blood pressure on a weekly basis. They also help with job searching and educational and financial literacy seminars.

