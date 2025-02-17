MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Valentine’s Day fundraiser made a splash in Miami Beach on Sunday for a chilly tradition.

The first annual “Cupid Splash” saw 100 costumed participants jumping into the water for the Polar Plunge fundraiser, a tradition in the Northeast and Midwest.

Organizer Bruce Sherman says the funds raised will go to the Biscayne Bay recovery fund at the Miami Foundation, helping support important programs.

“Biscayne Bay is at a tipping point; it’s the blue heart of our community, economically incredibly important,” Sherman said. “It’s important for everybody, no matter what your party, no matter what your politics; we all love the bay.”

A costume contest was also held with an awards ceremony for the team that raised the most money.

