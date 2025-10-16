MIAMI (WSVN) - For the first time in nearly 200 years, Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth ship docked at PortMiami Thursday, marking a historic moment in the cruise industry as the luxury liner made its latest homeport debut.

The ship will operate out of South Florida for a full season, embarking on a slew of voyages from short Caribbean getaways to transatlantic crossings.

“It was wonderful, I give them a 12 out of 10,” said Cruisegoer, Donna Davis Lofley.

7News spoke with the last group of passengers onboard before the ship prepares for its new season.

“My gosh, they had so many activities, we had so much fun. We lined danced, we played cards, we did exercises, we ballroom danced,” said Lofley.

“Wonderful it was very, very good. We had the best experience,” said Cruisegoer, Becky Palmer.

The boat will be based in Miami until April.

Each voyage spans between nine and twenty-eight days, featuring hot-spot destinations including Montego Bay, St.Lucia, Barbados, and Puerto Rico.

“We just had a great time and all of a sudden three weeks are up. I can’t believe it,” said Lofley as she joyfully reflected on her experience.

The boat, which holds just over 2,000 people, is known for its art deco appeal, blending old-time class with modern luxury.

“We had cocktails every night at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m., our maître d’Alvin, oh he was wonderful,” said Lofley enthusiastically.

The Queen Elizabeth is set to depart on its inaugural trip from Miami for a 12-night Caribbean voyage Thursday.

