Cubans for Trump caravan, Black Lives Matter protest held in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Dueling demonstrations for different causes unfolded along a street in Miami Lakes this weekend.

7News cameras captured the Cubans for Trump caravan as it rode down Miami Lakes Drive, near 79th Court, Sunday afternoon.

U.S. flags and flags supporting President Donald Trump were attached to several of the vehicles, as participants inside waved smaller flags while chanting “All lives matter.”

At one point, the caravan drive past a Black Lives Matter demonstration that was being held on the same street. Protesters were seen holding signs and chanting “No justice, no peace.”

Miami Lakes Police officers were placed in between the two groups to maintain order.

