HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals have targeted a Cuban travel and shipping agency in Hialeah by spraying swastikas on their windows.

The owner of Cubamax said this was the result of someone falsely claiming online that he is a cousin of Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel and that the company receives direct orders from the president.

The company issued a statement Monday to reiterate and clarify that there is no family link between the two.

