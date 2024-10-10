MIAMI (WSVN) - Cuban rapper José Manuel Carbajal Zaldívar, also known as ‘El Taiger,’ has died after he was in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to his family.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, his team announced that the medical team declared the rapper dead and offered thanks to the medical team who helped him in the past week.

Zaldivar was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 4 near Jackson Memorial Hospital in the back of a black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Officials are investigating whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or if foul play was involved. They released a ‘Be on the Lookout’ for Damian Valdez-Galloso who they want to question in connection to Zaldivar’s shooting.

His family has asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one. They urged his fans to play and dance to his music and to celebrate his life.

Friends and fans of the rapper started to arrive at JMH on Thursday to light candles and remember the singer’s life.

Details of a service or memorial will be announced at a later date.

