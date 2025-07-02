OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A Cuban rapper is behind bars after, police said, he held a fan at gunpoint before kidnapping him and ordering him to drive him around to several locations across Miami.

Chocolate MC, whose real name is Yosvanis Sierra, is seen on newly released surveillance video pointing a gun at a fan at the parking lot of Chavez Supermarket on Opa-locka Boulevard and Caliph Street on the morning of June 3.

According to police, the victim recognized the rapper, who boasts over 278,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, and flagged him down to ask for a photo. But instead of smiling for the camera, the fan was met with a firearm pointed at his chest.

Detectives said the rapper demanded money from the fan and then instructed him to get inside of his car and drive him around town.

The arrest report reads “Yosvanis Sierra forced the victim to drive him to several locations over the course of approximately two hours before eventually releasing him unharmed in the area of 270 SW 11th Ave.”

The rapper was located and taken into custody later that night. He faces several charges including kidnapping with a weapon and armed robbery.

Investigators said he was found with a fake gun.

Those familiar with the rapper’s music were stunned to hear what had occurred.

“Yeah, I was shocked. I was shocked,” said fan Lazaro Torres. “It doesn’t matter if you have a toy gun or a real gun. That ain’t good at all because you dont know the reaction of the fan.”

Sierra remains locked up at the Metrowest Detention Center in Doral without bond. Court records show he has been arrested several times before.

