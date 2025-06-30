SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 75-year-old Cuban national in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement died at HCA Kendall Florida Hospital, officials said.

Isidro Perez was pronounced dead at 8:42 p.m. on June 26 after being transported from the Krome Service Processing Center (KSPC), where he had reported chest pains, ICE said in a news release.

Perez, who was being held in the KSPC Medical Housing Unit, alerted ICE Health Services Corps personnel to his condition around 7 p.m.

Miami-Dade Rescue responded and began life-saving efforts, including CPR and use of a defibrillator. Officials said Perez initially responded but was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The official cause of death remains under investigation.

ICE arrested Perez on June 5 in Key Largo during a law enforcement operation. He was charged with inadmissibility under the Immigration and Nationality Act and transferred to KSPC the following day.

Upon intake, Perez was diagnosed with multiple medical conditions and was admitted to Larkin Community Hospital on June 17 for cardiac issues.

He was discharged from the hospital on June 25, just one day before his death.

According to ICE, Perez was paroled into the U.S. through Houston in 1966.

He was later convicted twice for possession of a controlled substance in 1981 and 1984 in the Southern District of Florida.

