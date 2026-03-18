MIAMI (WSVN) - As Cuban officials began restoring power following an islandwide blackout, many Cuban exiles living in Miami are optimistic current discussions between the island’s government and the U.S. could spark positive change.

For many Cuban-Americans living in Miami, the answer to what it means to be Cuban is different. Carmen Alvarez, the owner of Sentir Cubano on Southwest Eighth Street said the sounds of music is her first sign.

“Being Cuban is being, that you feel that thing, that tingle when you hear a song,” said Alvarez.

For countless Cubans like Alvarez, that feeling never leaves, even after 67 years of dictatorship. Not even being forced to flee from their homeland could force that sensation from leaving their being.

Generations of other Cubans grew up hearing those stories from their relatives, seeing photos passed down to see their family’s history rooted on the Caribbean island.

Now, as the country struggles under the crippling weight of blackouts caused by a fuel shortage, the exile community across Miami are optimistic the Cuban government’s apparent openness to discussions with the United States could pave the way for improvements for people living there and a possibility of their own ability to safely return to Cuba.

That dream to return to their original homes is a hope many have carried for decades.

“We had that hope in 1974 with Nixon. Then we had a hope with Gorbachev going to Cuba and telling them that no more money was going to be sent. We were prepared here, so we’ve had, I guess we’ve had, we’ve always had that, that we want to go back,” said Alvarez.

While sitting down for an interview with 7News, Alvarez said many other members of the exile community she’s spoke with share that desire to return to Cuba one day.

Over the many years of false hopes of lasting change coming to Cuba, many believe current events make this time feel different, including reported secretive discussions being carried out between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Raul Castro’s grandson to the U.S. military operation conducted in Venezuela to arrest former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January.

Alvarez believes if this time holds true, many in the exile community would make plans to move to Cuba as soon as they can.

“So I think some people will go back and we’ll stay there. And I do believe that this year is our year. The, 2026 is our year,” she said.

When asked if she’d ever held that firm belief before, she said no, referencing Rubio’s meeting with a member of the Cuban government as a critical sign for why she’s confident now.

“I’ve never said that before, but I’ve never seen a Secretary of State sit down with someone of the Cuban government,” said Alvarez.

She added that any attempts to return would involve overhauling much of the Cuban economy and infrastructure.

“But I don’t see the amount of Cubans going over there and just staying. There will be business opportunities, there will be highways to build, there will be constructions to do, there will be electricity to do, there will be electricity under the ground, you know, the hotels are the best that they have,” said Alvarez.

While the optimism continues to run high, many have come to Alvarez’s store to pick up shirts to show their support and hope for a better Cuban future.

“I think by December, we’re there, we’re gonna eat the lechon in 2026 in Cuba,” said Alvarez.

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