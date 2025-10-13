MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Cuban opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer, one of the island’s most prominent dissidents, was released from prison Monday and sent into exile in the United States with his family, according to Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Ferrer, 54, arrived in Miami shortly after noon, where Cuban-American leaders and members of South Florida’s exile community welcomed him at Miami International Airport.

His release follows weeks of speculation and comes after decades of opposition to Cuba’s Communist regime, which has repeatedly imprisoned him for his activism.

Ferrer’s health reportedly deteriorated while serving his most recent sentence in Mar Verde Prison in Santiago de Cuba.

In a letter smuggled from prison and shared by his family last month, Ferrer detailed the “beatings, torture, humiliation and threats” he said he endured behind bars.

“The dictatorship’s cruelty against me has surpassed all limits,” he wrote, adding that he accepted exile to protect his wife and children from continued persecution.

Ferrer was arrested in July 2021 after attempting to join anti-government protests in Santiago de Cuba. A judge later revoked his conditional release and ordered him to serve a four-year sentence, which he had nearly completed.

The Cuban Foreign Affairs Ministry said Ferrer’s departure followed “a formal request from the U.S. government and the express acceptance of Ferrer García,” in accordance with legal procedures between the two countries.

Ferrer is expected to address the media on Monday afternoon from the Cuban-American National Foundation.

