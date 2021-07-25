MIAMI (WSVN) - Cuban Americans headed back to Washington, D.C. on Sunday morning to demand democracy for Cuba and make their plea directly to President Joe Biden.

In the darkness of morning, the calls for a free Cuba echoed at a Miami parking lot and in Doral as the demands for U.S. intervention head to the nation’s capital.

“After 62 years of tyranny and oppression, they took to the streets, and here we are now trying to do the same for them,” said demonstrator Carlos Castellanos.

The caravan of cars and buses left South Florida before sunrise. Their destination: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Freedom for Cuba! Biden, stop hiding!” a demonstrator shouted from the passenger side window of a van.

“People are getting killed out on the streets, kids are getting snatched from their homes, from their parents — you know, 14- and 15-year-olds — and it’s gotta stop,” Castellanos said.

The trip comes weeks after continuous demonstrations across South Florida, a previous trip to D.C. and a show of support some 15 miles off the coast of Cuba on Friday night.

Earlier in the week, Biden announced sanctions on some Cuban officials in a plan to increase staffing at the Cuban Embassy. Some say it’s not enough.

“We wanna know where the United Nations is,” Castellanos said. “Basically, they are a no-show. There is not enough exposure when people are dying in the streets of Cuba. This has got to stop.”

The group is expected to make their arrival in D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in South Florida, a march will be held in Miami Beach on 73rd and Collins at around 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.