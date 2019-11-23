Cuba-bound flight returns to MIA, makes emergency landing; no injuries

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight that had departed Miami International Airport for Cuba turned around and made an emergency landing at the airport, officials said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call of a plane in distress, just after 8 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said Swift Air Flight 730 had departed MIA at 7:30 a.m. heading to Santa Clara when was forced to return due to a possible mechanical issue.

The aircraft landed safely on the tarmac but was unable to reach the gate on its own.

No injuries were reported.

Passengers were bussed back to the gate and put on another plane.

