FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - From the sky to the sea, all forms of transportation entering or leaving the Sunshine State are feeling the effects of Hurricane Helene as it upgrades to a category two hurricane and aims for Florida.

Passengers at South Florida’s major airports are dealing with travel troubles Thursday morning.

According to Flight Aware, over 14,00 flights have been delayed and that number rises by the hour.

Flights most affected at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are in and out of Tallahassee, Tampa, and Fort Myers. FLL currently has 17 delays and 35 cancellations.

7News spoke with one traveler trying to beat the storm and make his way to Houston.

“I wasn’t aware. I’m not from here, it’s only like my third day out here so, I didn’t know it was a storm, but I seen the winds blowing and I had the door open and it shut the door so hard I thought it was somebody was coming in the house,” he said. “So I was like, ‘I know it’s wind and it’s anticipated a lot of wind’. So I don’t know if the flight is going to be delayed or not, so I just gave it a shot and ran out the door and came to the airport.”

According to officials, Miami International Airport currently has 27 arrivals and 30 departures canceled. Cities across Florida, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the East Coast are most affected.

Cruise ships are sailing troubled waters, with a number of ships unable to return to port due to the very high winds, because of this, all passengers scheduled to travel Thursday or Friday are advised to confirm their departure with their cruise line.

Yesterday, both Tallahassee and Tampa airport announced their closure for the time being.

Travelers should confirm their flight status before arriving at the airport in case further arrangements need to be made.

