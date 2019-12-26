Crowds flock to South Florida malls for deals, gift exchanges

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The holiday season is not over yet as crowds head over to South Florida malls to exchange unwanted items and spend their gift cards.

7News was at Dolphin Mall where a large number of people were there to take advantage of the post-Christmas sales.

“The discounts are 50% and 60% and 70% off,” one woman said. “The quality is amazing in almost all the stores.”

“The shoes, they give you like 50% for one pair and the other one is 50% and things like that,” another woman added.

Other people were there to either exchange or return their gifts for a refund.

Experts provided three main tips for making returns: don’t open the box, keep the receipt and bring your ID.

Dolphin Mall, Dadeland Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Aventura Mall will be open until 10 p.m.

For a full list of mall hours, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.