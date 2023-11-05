NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An unwanted guest broke into a Northwest Miami-Dade home under construction, taking away a family’s sense of security.

Surveillance video captured the bold burglar as he used a crowbar to make his way inside the house in Biscayne Gardens, located along Northwest Second Avenue, near the Golden Glades Interchange, at around midnight on Saturday.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, spoke with 7News over the phone on Saturday.

“We were actually in bed, and we got a notification on our phones that there was some movement outside our front door,” he said.

The homeowner said he called police, then watched the burglar open his gate and try to get inside his soon-to-be home.

“He pulled out a crowbar out of his bag or his hoodie, I don’t know,” he said. “He had, like, a little satchel, and he started trying to pry open the front door and the rear door.”

The perpetrator finally gained entry through a window.

The homeowner said the burglar stole hundreds of dollars worth of power tools, but worse than that, he stole a young family’s peace of mind

“It’s sad, you know. My wife was very excited to move into the house next week, and now she’s having second thoughts. She’s scared,” he said.

A second surveillance camera captured the subject leaving after he got what he wanted. He dropped one of his bags and made a swift getaway on a bicycle.

The homeowner said this the second time in 2 months his home has been targeted, and he hopes someone will recognize this person and come forward.

“This shouldn’t be happening to anybody right now. It’s not an easy time for anybody to be experiencing this breach of their personal space,” he said. “It’s very unfair, and it’s very scary.”

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

