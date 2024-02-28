MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities arrested a man at Miami International Airport after he sent police on a chase in a vehicle stolen from a business in Margate.

On Wednesday morning, a Miami-Dade Police officer followed a black Chevy Tahoe on the westbound State Road 112 expressway, heading to MIA, after the department was notified that the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation team was following it out of Broward County.

“Right now, you’re looking at Miami-Dade Police officers pursuing this black Tahoe,” said an aerial camera reporter.

According to officials, the driver traveled onto southbound Interstate 95 where he headed into North Miami, then Northeast Miami-Dade. He eventually made his way to MIA.

7Skyforce was overhead just before the police pursuit ended, capturing the black vehicle swerving through traffic before heading to the heavily policed airport.

“They’re driving it like it’s stolen through all the streets of North Miami, Biscayne Boulevard, also out west by Opa-locka,” said the aerial camera reporter.

As the driver approached the airport, he was seen entering the departure lanes.

“OK, let’s see if he’s going to the arrivals or departure section of the airport here. There he is! Looks like he’s going into arrivals,” said the aerial camera reporter.

Video footage captured the SUV driving into the American Airlines main terminal. He stopped just before passing a crosswalk in front of Terminal E where authorities immediately handcuffed the man behind the wheel without incident.

Witnesses watched it all unfold and questioned why the man drove the stolen car to the airport.

Abhi, who is visiting Miami from New York, could not contain his laughter upon learning where the motorist ended up.

“This seems like the worst place to end a car chase, at the airport. There’s a lot of police here,” he said.

“I heard the new ‘Bad Boys’ is being filmed. This looks like the new set,” said Sanka, Abhi’s friend, who is also visiting Miami from New York. “This is a great, warm welcome to Miami.”

According to Margate Police, the black Chevy Tahoe was stolen out of a business, Tuesday night.

Footage from the scene showed some damage to the passenger side of the vehicle, but it is unknown if that occurred during the chase.

Law enforcement remained at the scene as they investigated this incident.

Michael Wilson, the owner of Wilson Window Tinting in Margate, told 7News the car is his.

“Somebody came in here late last night. around 9, 10 o’clock, they smashed the window, came in and stole some stuff, took our shop vehicle,” said Wilson.

Wilson provided 7News with all of the security footage showing two subjects breaking into the cars.

However, at the end of the pursuit, only one person was in the vehicle.

On Wednesday morning, a detective was assigned to auto crimes saw the vehicle in Miramar, Wednesday morning.

No air traffic delays were reported, but the road was temporarily blocked off past Terminal E. Drivers were able to pass through once the driver of the Tahoe was driven off in the back of a Miami-Dade Police car.

“How does the story end?” said Sanka.

“Can I show you? I’m going to pull it up” said 7News reporter Michael Hudak.

“Yeah, sure,” said Sanka.

“A gateway driver rushing through traffic,” a reporter on video is heard saying.

“Was he late for a flight or something? Couldn’t catch an Uber?” said Sanka. “Police escort!”

Abhi correctly guessed the ending to the pursuit.

“If the car chase ended here, I feel like the person was definitely apprehended,” said Abhi.

The takedown happened on camera, near Door 13 on Terminal E.

No injuries were reported in this incident. Police have not yet released the car thief’s charges.

Miami-Dade Police have not confirmed whether they are still looking for a second subject or whether the damaged car is indeed the vehicle involved in this chase.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.